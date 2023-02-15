BorgWarner, in Lansing, is expected to close its valvetrain production facility, and consolidate into another location.

“The Ithaca, N.Y. campus has two plants. One plant produces valvetrain components and the other plant produces chains. BorgWarner plans to continue to invest in manufacturing in New York and continues to invest in the U.S. to bring successful mobility innovation to market," according to BorgWarner.

Heather McDaniel said she has been working on developing Ithaca and Tompkins County’s economy, for over a decade and a half, and she said she has seen a lot of advancements.

“Communities change over time, I think this community has done a really good job of sort of planning for that change," said McDaniel, president of Ithaca Area Economic Development.

McDaniel said Ithaca Area Economic Development has been partnering with BorgWarner since the 1980's. But McDaniel also said New York is a tough place to do business and she estimates 280 jobs that could be lost as BorgWarner plans to consolidate their valvetrain production facility in Lansing.

“This consolidation and closure are intended to be completed by Q4 2024. We are committed to ensuring the smoothest transition possible for any impacted employees while also continuing to support our customers and suppliers over the coming months," the company said in statement.

The Lansing town supervisor said the shift in buisness hurts.

“The thing we try to avoid isn’t the death of a thousand cuts, but the death of a thousand gut punches. And that’s what this is a gut punch," said Ed Lavigne, Lansing Town Supervisor.

LaVigne indicated there might be financial adjustments coming.

“You’re either going to have to as you continue to cycle away from business, you put the tax liability on the backs of the residents. And do you want to become a bedroom community where you have to do these things or do you have commercial businesses that can come in here and do that," said LaVigne.

McDaniel said she maintains optimism about Ithaca’s future. Including a $350 million project taking place over the next 10 years. She said the SouthWorks redevelopment project would turn 95 acres and 850,000 square feet into an area of retail, residential, and business space.

“The entire redevelopment of that site, and connecting it back into the city, and creating accessible trails is just phenomenal for our community," said McDaniel.

The IAED continues to work toward attracting and sustaining business to the area.

“There’s a lot of support here and its a great place to be doing economic development," said McDaniel.