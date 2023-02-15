In a speech to union workers in Maryland on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to go on the offensive against Congressional Republicans, making the case that their plans will add trillions to the national deficit.

"Let’s be crystal clear about what’s happening," Biden is expected to say, according to excerpts of his remarks released by the White House. "If you add up all the proposals that my Republican friends in Congress have offered so far, they would add another $3 trillion to the debt over 10 years."

The White House earlier Wednesday released a fact sheet which casts doubt on Republicans' desire to reduce the national debt, and makes the case that their plans would actually increase the country's financial liabilities by more than $3 trillion over the next decade. The release from the White House is the latest in the standoff between the Biden administration and the Republican House majority over raising the debt ceiling.

"Congressional Republican leaders insist that the national debt is among our nation’s greatest challenges, and reducing it is among their highest priorities," the White House's release reads. "In fact, they claim that reducing the debt is so urgent it warrants endangering the entire U.S. economy through debt limit brinksmanship. But their legislative agenda to date points in a very different direction—with proposals that would increase the debt by over $3 trillion."

The White House pointed to one of the first bills passed by the new House GOP majority last month – a measure to rescind funding for IRS enforcement apportioned under Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year – which they said would increase the debt by $114 billion, as well as other Republican proposals, like extending the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts on the wealthiest Americans.

The White House is charging the GOP with hypocrisy for favoring tax policies that could push the accumulated $31.4 trillion national debt higher. Yet Biden also wants to preserve some of the same tax cuts as Republicans so long as the approach is “fiscally responsible.”

McCarthy, R-Calif., says they should agree on a path toward balancing the budget, posting on Twitter last Friday: “No more blank checks for runaway government spending.”

The president detailed a recent exchange with the GOP speaker in a speech Tuesday in Washington to county government officials. He told them that McCarthy “made it real clear to me what he wants to do. He says he’s not going to raise any taxes at all on anybody. He just wants to cut programs."

The president said that Republican lawmakers should present their budget plan to the public, just as the White House intends to do on March 9.

“I believe we could be fiscally responsible without risking — threatening to send our country into chaos,” Biden said Tuesday of debt limit talks.

But the actual path of the national debt could hinge on the upcoming expiration of individual tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017. Extending those tax cuts would in theory raise the national debt, as the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office based its projections on them lapsing after 2025. The CBO will release an updated budget outlook on Wednesday.

The White House fact sheet said Republicans would increase the debt by $2.7 trillion by prolonging those tax cuts, in addition to cutting a corporate minimum tax established by Biden and other policies that would add to the debt.

The White House noted that the extension of the Trump-era tax overhaul would give a $175,000 tax cut to families with incomes over $4 million. The size of that tax cut is roughly double the median U.S. household income.

But the same White House fact sheet adds that Biden would like to preserve some of the same tax cuts as Republicans, just not those that benefit the wealthy. Biden pledged during the 2020 campaign to not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000, so letting the tax cuts expire could be viewed as a tax hike on the middle class.

The Tax Policy Center, a think tank, estimated when the law was passed that 53% of taxpayers would see their IRS bills increase in 2027 after the cuts expire. About 70% of those solidly in the middle class — the middle 40% to 60% of all taxpayers — would owe more.

The fact sheet previewing the speech said the president is committed to a “fiscally responsible approach to continuing current tax policies" for people earning less than $400,000. Until Biden issues his budget, it's not entirely clear what that could mean for the national debt, though he promised in last week's State of the Union address to cut deficits by $2 trillion.

That leaves Republicans and Democrats theoretically in agreement on keeping taxes low for most people, while leaders in both parties have pledged no cuts to Social Security or Medicare.

"When I introduce my budget in a few weeks, you’ll see that people making less than $400,000 a year will not see a single penny increase in taxes, nor have they for the past two years," Biden is set to say in his remarks Wednesday. "You’ll see that my budget will invest in America, lower costs and protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, while cutting the deficit by $2 Trillion over 10 years."