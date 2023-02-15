DUNKIRK, N.Y. — New York state has made a $10 million investment in the city of Dunkirk, starting with its marina and pier, on Lake Erie.

"More amenities, better docks. And we know with those boaters that come, come a lot of tourism type of spending," said Vince DeJoy, director of planning and economic development for the city of Dunkirk said. "And this is where we believe the investment begins by some transformational redevelopment projects here at the waterfront."

"This is a game changer for the city. The waterfront is our gem here in the city of Dunkirk," said Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas.

What You Need To Know The city of Dunkirk one of the latest to receive a $10 million DRI grant from New York state



Development leaders give us a tour of a few of the top projects they'd like to see funded



A soon to be appointed committee will recommend a list of projects to Gov. Hochul

The ceremonial check for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, or DRI, sits in the city hall conference room of Mayor Willie Rosas. He showed off the presentation he and his development team put together in an effort to boost the local economy.

"This will also bring in more jobs, obviously. The recreational opportunities will be numerous, new things that we can do," said Mayor Rosas.

Plans also call for a rebrand and renovation of the Clarion Hotel and Steelbound complete with a connecting 30,000 square-foot indoor water park on the vacant lakefront property next store.

"Really cool. Be a regional draw and will also be an activity that local people will be able to enjoy," DeJoy said.

Like Ken Ahlstrom perhaps, who enjoys walking along the waterfront, yet is cautiously optimistic about the city's plan.

"Yeah, it's a great step," Ahlstrom said. "I don't want to get overly excited because you know things happen down the road, that things change. I think it's going to take a while to see what the impact's going to be."

Ahlstrom also served as development director in Jamestown when it was awarded $10 million in 2016 and says the funding can not only transform a community but spur additional economic investment.

"Something better, something newer and something more attractive to outside development," he said.

To develop more inland, plans call for the North County office building to become Jamestown Community College's north campus, complete with academic and workforce training programs.

"Nothing says vibrancy more than having all these students here. Just putting people on the streets here is what we're trying to do. And we feel this is the perfect location for JCC," said DeJoy.

DeJoy and the mayor will put together a state-approved planning committee that'll help decide which projects will soon be forwarded to the governor for her approval expected sometime this fall.

The city of Jamestown was one of the first in the state to also received the DRI grant in 2016.

