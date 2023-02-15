WILMINGTON, N.C. — With Tax season in full swing, there are many resources that can help you file. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program in New Hanover County is one resource that has been helping thousands of people file for free over the last 45 years.

What You Need To Know VITA and AARP Tax Aide are helping in the New Hanover County Free Tax Preparation Services

These preparations are taking place until April 18

People can file either in person, online and or drop off

For the last six years, Steve Snyder has been helping people file their taxes for free.

“I love volunteering and helping people,” Snyder said.

Snyder’s background is in public school, but he wanted to find a challenging way to volunteer in the community. That’s when he came across the Volunteer Income Tax program.

Snyder said there are a few big things to look out for when filing this year.

“Mostly what’s new this year is things that have gone away, that people were used to getting in the past,” Snyder said.

Things like COVID-19 relief and some drops in credits for children.

Taxes can be very intimidating for many people, and that’s why VITA and Snyder want to help this season.

“There’s a lot of people that are really in need of, you know, having their taxes prepared,” Snyder said. He added that their services make it easy for people to file.

VITA and AARP Tax Aide are helping those in the greater Wilmington area. They currently offer multiple options for ingesting free tax preparations.

No matter where or how you file this tax session, the volunteers want to make sure filers remember one piece of important advice.

“The number one tip is to make sure all your information is accurate,” Snyder said.

Americorps Seniors Program Manager Cully Shelton says that the program they offer is meant to provide the public with the most trusted, accurate tax help.

“The program is supported by the IRS. And so we are an accredited program that is certified. All of our preparers go through a rigorous training and have many years of experience. It is a free program that is available across the nation, and we happen to host it here in New Hanover County,” Shelton said.