ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Women in the craft beer business are hoping to inspire others through words of encouragement and positivity to help raise awareness for a nonprofit that helps women in crisis.

A special beer collaboration between Young Lion Brewing Company and the New York State Brewers Association is hoping to raise awareness about Willow, a domestic violence center in Rochester that does so much for women in crisis.

Brew day at Young Lion was a recipe that had a little extra love and support for women everywhere in it. Women from craft breweries across the state helped make it. The new brew is “Raise Up,” a tangerine cream ale crafted to inspire and uplift.

That is something Kim Porter of the New York State Brewers Association believes women need to do more of.

“I try every day to complement another woman whether it is a woman at a grocery store, friend or a coworker or a complete stranger,” Porter said. “We are launching a movement. We are challenging all women to just complement another women once a day.”

Positivity. Encouragement. Support. Women in the WNY/CNY craft beer industry are working together for “Raise Up” tangerine ale. The can label includes the support line to Willow Domestic Violence Center. You need help— it’s out there. These ladies got your back! @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/VNdgui7hFl — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 15, 2023

Jennifer Newman at Young Lion is all about supporting other women. She’ll launch “Raise Up” on International Women’s Day on March 8.

“We’re so happy to be partnering with Willow and all the amazing things that they do,” Newman said. “The campaign is called “Raise Up” and it’s women supporting women and nobody does that like the craft beer industry.”

For Willow, it’s a chance to spread their message that the Willow team is here to help.

“Raise Up” is being brewed at Young Lion Brewing Co in Canandaigua. It’ll be launched on #InternationalWomensDay March 8 at Tops and Wegmans across WNY & CNY. If you or someone you know needs help call 585-222-SAFE. Willow can help. @SPECNews1ROC #raiseup #womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/LFJ1AZGLaY — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 15, 2023

“These cans will be in stores throughout the entire Central and Western New York,” said Willow president Meaghan de Chateauvieux. “We will have a hotline number and a message on it saying you are not alone you deserve to be safe. We are here for you. I am hoping it will help people find the strength to reach out to us.”

"Raise Up" beer will be available in most Tops and Wegmans stores in Central and Western New York beginning March 8.

