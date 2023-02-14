WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s been just over a month since Representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost was officially sworn in as the first Gen Z member of Congress. But, the 26-year-old has one of the most sought after offices to work for.

"We've had a lot of folks apply at the beginning of orientation. When we were speaking with House Admin, you know, they have a resume bank, and they told us we were the top requested office that week," said Rep. Maxwell Frost, (D) 10th Congressional District.

He's a musician, and before becoming a member of Congress an organizer with the ACLU and March for Our Lives. He Uber-ed while running for the seat to make ends meet. "I blew through my savings in the first few months paying my you know, rent and food and everything like that without getting money. And, so I had to turn to using credit cards and then I had to start Ubering," he said.

He's also been open about getting denied an apartment in DC because of his credit. But, He’s since found a place. "I'm a member of Congress. I understand that. And I'm privileged in that. But, we have to talk about the entry points to positions of power. And, a lot of times those act as filters. If people can't afford to run a campaign they will never sit in the seat of power," he said. ​

In the House, Frost has been selected to serve on the powerful Committee on Oversight. He has co-sponsored some bills, but has not yet released one of his own. He says to stay tuned. "In terms of legislation. We will be filing legislation relatively soon. And, the first three pieces of legislation people will see are on gun violence, arts and culture funding, and also affordable housing. Those are the first three things we're gonna tackle," he said.

In Frost’s office hangs a piece of art created during his campaign by his State of the Union guest Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland Florida shooting victim Joaquin Oliver. Tuesday Frost visited Parkland, Florida to mark the 5th anniversary of the mass shooting.

"For me, true freedom is the ability to just live your life and not feel like you have to look over your shoulder because of gun violence in your community, in your school in your church. And that's why this is hanging up in my office. It’s constant reminder every day I come in here I sit down, and I see Joaquin and it reminds me of the work that we still have to do," Frost said.

On Thursday Frost is holding a Central Florida ceremonial swear-in event in Orlando. He’ll be sworn in by former Congresswoman Val Demings who last held the seat.