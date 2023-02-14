OSHKOSH, Wis. — One flower at a time, Jim Kolb and his staff created arrangements for a long list of customers on Valentine’s Day.

Some people were stopping in House of Flowers in Oshkosh, Wis., to pick up their arrangements, while others opted for delivery.

Either way, it’s one of the busiest times of the year for the business.

What You Need To Know Americans are forecast to spend almost $26 billion for Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation



That’s up $2 billion from last year



Like other businesses, florists are working through increased costs

“It’s been robust. Yesterday was a heck of a day. We really felt it yesterday,” Kolb, House of Flowers' owner, said about the Monday leading up to Valentine’s Day. “It’s always a last-minute holiday, and I should know that after 30 years of doing this, but you always kind of hold your breath wondering if it’s going to be successful or not. But it’s always a good one.”

Florists across the nation are paying more for things like flowers, labor and transportation. Kolb said House Of Flowers is absorbing many of those additional expenses to limit the amount of cost increases passed on to consumers.

“Just like every other industry in the world we’ve been really hit by the freight costs,” he said. “Flowers need special treatment and you can’t break the cold chain. That special treatment comes at a cost. We’ve seen box changes and freight charges double and triple in some cases.”

It was a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday and House of Flowers delivery driver Stan Schuster said he had a long list of deliveries in front of him.

“The volume today is just off the charts. Normally, we’ll have maybe 30 to 40 deliveries and today I think we have something like 300,” he said. “We have a lot of extra drivers on today.”

Schuster carefully carried arrangements two at a time from the shop before placing them securely in a delivery van.

Schuster said Valentine’s Day is one of the unique days of the year, but it’s also satisfying when it’s over.

“You’re tired but you’re happy that you’ve done as many deliveries as you can and a made a lot of people happy,” he said. “It’s a tiring day but a lot of fun, too.”

Even as his costs of doing business increase, Kolb said he pays close attention to what his customers pay in the store and online.

“We want to keep flowers and the gift side of things very approachable and attainable for people. We don’t want to price ourselves out of the market,” he said. “We’re only doing what we have to.”