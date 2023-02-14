TAMPA, Fla. — The Vice President of the Turkish Student Association at the University of South Florida, Tolga Calik and other members have been setting up emergency relief efforts to help in response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. Calik's family is from Turkey.

"It's heartbreaking," said Calik, who grew up splitting his time between Turkey and Bradenton.



As the death toll continues to rise, the 24-year-old hopes to help survivors now struggling with homelessness and hunger.



"They’re having a hard time recovering, there are still people under buildings which collapsed, so it’s a very sad situation, we’re doing whatever we can from overseas to help the victims there and their families,” said the USF senior.



The mechanical engineering major is getting ready for the next fundraiser, this time partnering with the Tampa for Turks organization to help families so far away.



Benefit: Turkish Student Association at USF/Tampa for Turks