WORCESTER, Mass. - Small businesses around central Massachusetts are getting ready for Valentine's Day, and at many stores, the holiday favorites may cost a little extra this year.

Whether it's tulips from Nova Scotia or roses from Ecuador, Holmes-Shusas Florist in Worcester has had their hands full leading up to the big day.

"It is the busiest day of the year, the most intense," said owner Paul Shusas. "Part of the fun is seeing the expression on someone's face when they're receiving something beautiful."

Shusas has been selling flowers in the city for decades, but this year brought on some challenges for his business. He saves money ordering flowers in greater volumes and buying early. But, his business is not immune to higher inflation.

"We have gone up $10, Valentine prices just $10 more than we normally get for a dozen roses," said Shusas.

It's a similar story for Stewart’s Chocolates in Holden. The shop specializes in European-style chocolate, and owner John Goodhile is feeling his budget being stretched.

"Prices have gone up dramatically," Goodhile said. "Boxes nearly doubled. Chocolate ingredients went up about 33%. We went up three, so we're taking the hit, hoping the stuff comes back down."

Items like the butter, cream, and of course the chocolate are all more expensive. Goodhile said if prices remain high, he'll be forced to re-evaluate the cost of his products. On top of pricing, staffing is also a problem.

"Yeah, help is an issue," said Goodhile. "You end up not having the help to get everything done, so you try to get everything done prior."

Goodhile is taking an optimistic outlook, saying like the flower industry, right now is one of his busiest times of year. Valentine's Day is behind Christmas in terms of sales, but it helps provide his chocolate shop with a mid-winter boost.​

"But with Valentine's Day, as you know, guys wait until the last second, so it's a two-to-three day holiday," Goodhile said.

Goodhile said there's not much of a break after Valentine's Day because following Tuesday, they then begin their Easter preparations. And after that, they're getting ready for Mother's Day.