BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Customs and Border Patrol Buffalo Field Office accounts for all international points of entry sans New York City.

"Buffalo is the second largest cargo conveyance port for the Northern Land borders," said Customs and Border officer Giorgio Fuda. "We see about a million trucks a year.

"We accounted for over $7 million of counterfeit items that we seized last year."

Every time a tractor trailer or any size cargo vehicle is pulled over and inspected, officers are weeding out intellectual property, or I.P., violations.

"What we're looking for is to see that these items are authentic," said Fuda. "They've not been ripped off or reproduced without proper permissions."

A million trucks a year in Buffalo alone, billions of products making their way from Canada through places like the Queen City, Rochester, Syracuse and points east – that’s a lot to check before entry, with some stiff penalties.

"If they are counterfeit indeed, the items may be subject to being refused or seized, or a penalty would be issued to the person bringing in the items," he added.

It’s a case by case basis, but getting caught with a fake could run you jail time from upwards of five to 20 years.

Just a fine? OK – depending on what you’re carrying, say goodbye to upwards of half a million bucks. Fuda says there’s seasonal trends to what they see try to slip by.

"Seasonally, we'll see different types of items, different varieties of items come in," he said. "All high end, all designer things that you would want as a high-end designer product. And what you're expecting in the summer, we'll see more sports memorabilia coming in and that'll roll over right into, you know, it's playoff season now — we'll start to see counterfeit Bills jerseys and Bills memorabilia."

While a fake jersey is less likely to be hazardous to your health, CBP warns that other things are downright dangerous.

"There's a lot of safety concerns that are associated with these counterfeit items. They don't meet safety standards. There's no type of quality control when it comes to counterfeit items," said Fuda. "For example, you could have extension cords that would start fires. Also makeup is a big thing that comes in. Not spending that extra money, spending of a $5 lipstick could cost you a trip to the emergency room."

So there are plenty of people who will continue to seek out a deal, but at what cost?

"As a parent, as a family man myself, we strive to keep our family safe and our community safe," he said. "And for for us, that's everything."

For officers like Fuda and across our borders, this is less about being a buzzkill for your year-round shopping, and more about making sure you as a consumer are satisfied and safe.

"Make sure you're doing your research, reading reviews, ensuring that you're buying from a reputable seller, especially when you're purchasing items online," said Fuda. "Just make sure you do your homework, do your due diligence and if the price is too good to be true, then it probably is."