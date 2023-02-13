In the heart of downtown Syracuse, visitors can find chocolatier Adam Mazzoni making holiday truffles, chocolate barks and smash boxes for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s our second biggest holiday and it is very, very busy,” Mazzoni said. “The door does not stop opening and there’s just a constant rotation of people in and out.”

Mazzoni took over Sweet on Chocolate in September 2018, but his background wasn’t in chocolate.

“I found myself working at a restaurant, I always had a passion for flavors and express a lot of my creativity through food so I thought I would just try it and figure it out,” Mazzoni said. “The opportunity to buy Sweet on Chocolate from the original owner came up so after some careful thoughts, I decided it would be a great opportunity.”

Americans are predicted to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, according to national data. The data shows that candy accounts for 57% of the top gifts and that on average, consumers will spend $192.80 on their loved ones – about $14 more than a year ago.

One of the most popular sellers for Sweet on Chocolate during Valentine’s Day are their truffles, which come in holiday flavors like raspberry rose and strawberry Nutella. In addition, they have a truffle called the “Hot and Bothered” — a dark chocolate ganache with their homemade Mexican spice blend.

“These only come around once or twice a year. They are things you don’t normally find in our cases, so it makes it a real treat,” Mazzoni said.

Another popular item that incorporates their truffles is an edible chocolate box filled with their limited-edition flavors.

“It’s a heart-shaped box, they’re reminiscent of a box of chocolates, easy to open up and there’s a lot of little pieces that you can eat in there,” Mazzoni said.

As one of the most popular gifts on Valentine’s Day, Mazzoni said the comfort of chocolate is what makes it such a tried-and-true present.

“There’s something romantic about chocolate, I think,” he said. “It’s this really satisfying, luxury treat and just for any occasion, I think it makes a great gift on Valentine’s Day or not.”