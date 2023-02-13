CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Courtney Derr knew from the time she walked down the aisle as the flower girl in her parents’ wedding that she wanted to get married.

What You Need To Know

The average cost for weddings across the U.S. went from $20,000 in 2020 to $27,000 in 2021, according to The Wedding Report

The Wedding Report’s data shows bridal gown prices jumped on average from $1,600 in 2019 to $1,900 in 2021

Courtney Derr found the perfect bridal gown at Goodwill’s Bridal Pop-Up Sale last year for less than $500

“I’ve always wanted a big wedding, but of course being an adult, you kind of learn what the cost of weddings are,” Derr said.

So, when her partner Jamie popped the big question in 2021 — reality set in fast.

According to The Wedding Report, the average cost not only reached a five-year high in 2021 but jumped from $20,000 in 2020 to $27,000 in 2021.

It says gowns in the U.S. also went from an average of $1,600 in 2019 to $1,900 in 2021.

So, Derr turned to Goodwill for its annual Bridal Pop-Up Sale last year to find her dress. She paid a whopping $399 for it.

“A lot of the dresses still have tags on them,” she said. “A lot of the dresses look like they’re in mint condition, even if they have been worn. So, it really was a great selection of dresses to go through.”

The online wedding retailer Zola projects North Carolinians will spend an average of $29,000 on ceremonies this year.

Derr and her husband had a courthouse wedding last year and are planning a bigger ceremony in years to come — as they’re expecting a baby boy in just a few weeks. They’re leaning toward a destination wedding. So, rather than spending $29,000 — they’re looking to spend a third of that.

Goodwill’s Bridal Pop-Up Sale is happening at its Wilkinson Boulevard location in Charlotte on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.