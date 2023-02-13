MILWAUKEE — One Wisconsin woman is not only a mom, but works full-time and is pursuing her passion for candle making.

“Black Essence Candles wants to be that first scent you smell in someone’s house,” said Shakeeus Graves, owner of Black Essence Candles.

Graves creates the candles and wax melts right in her living room and does most of the work on weekends. She said even her kids help out with making things.

Some of her scents carry out Black legacy.

“We started Black Essence Candles as a way to celebrate Black culture and as a way to incorporate self care in our journey,” said Graves.

“I was the first business owner in my family and I didn’t think I could do it, but I put my mind to it and here I am, I feel like if I can do it then you can do it,” said Graves.

Right now, Graves sells her candles and wax melts online, at local markets and businesses, but she hopes to sell her candles to people across the country.

Those interested in learning more about her candles can visit her website.