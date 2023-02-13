ORLANDO, Fla. — Vasilios Poulos’ world came to a standstill when he heard about last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria. He said his best friend Alex Ilgen and his wife Veronika were in Alex’s homeland. Poulos describes the couple as religious and charitable.

He said after finding out about the natural disaster he tried calling his best friend but it kept going straight to voicemail. The couple along with his mom were all found in the rubble.

“Wednesday that the rescue teams on site found Alex’s mother in the rubble. She obviously didn’t make it and then the following day about 24 hours later we got word that his brother found his own brother in the rubble holding Veronika. They were in bed, one hand around Veronika’s body,” explained Poulos.

When the best friend found out about Alex’s mom he wasn’t expecting good news.

“When I found out they found the mother in bed I knew we were going to get some bad news because Alex would not abandon his mother,” said Poulos.

He said talked with Alex at least a dozen times a day over the past 10 years. According to Poulos, Alex and Veronika were in Turkey to find out about starting their own family just months after getting married. He explained most of Alex’s family is in the medical field and he trusts their opinion.

“They went to Turkey to visit family and to start the process and options for a family,” added Poulos.

Knowing they are buried how they were found gives comfort to Poulos.

“They got a proper gravesite, coffin no, but a proper grave site. Many others are being buried in mass graves. They were laid to rest exactly how they were found with one arm around Veronika,” explained Poulos. “That makes me feel very good.”

The funds from the GoFundMe started by Poulos will be used to help people in need in Turkey purchase supplies, blankets, coats, and fund shelters. Some of the money will also go toward Alex and Veronika’s surviving family members.

On Monday night in Orlando, there will be a fundraising event “Cigars with Alex and Veronica” at Café Istanbul on International Drive at 8 p.m. The local cigar vendor participating will be donating 100% of the proceeds and the restaurant will be donating a significant portion of the proceeds.

