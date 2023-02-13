WORCESTER, Mass. - Valentine's Day is Tuesday and Crust Bakeshop's famous heart-shaped, shortbread cookies are back. While these treats might be sweet, the things they say are not so nice.

Their anti-Valentines Day cookies are a hit every year. Instead of saying things like "I love you," they instead carry messages such as "don't call me," "hard no" and "thank you, next."

Both staff and customers help come up with the fun sayings. Co-owner Nate Rossi said these cookies are so popular because so many people can relate.

"People just come up with the weirdest suggestions," Rossi said. "You know, some people will come in and they'll want a dozen of them, on varying scales. Valentine's Day isn't for everybody, and so we want to kind of cater to the anti-Valentine's Day crowd too."



This is the eighth year they've sold the cookies. Rossi said they are their number one seller around Valentine's Day.