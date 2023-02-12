SANFORD, Fla. — The clock is ticking for those needing help recovering from Hurricane Nicole with Monday marking the deadline to apply for assistance for physical damage. However, those that suffered economic injury have a few extra months.

What You Need To Know Monday, Feb. 13 deadline is for physical damage aid from Hurricane Nicole



Sept. 13 is the deadline for federal economic injury aid



A cigar store in Sanford applied for economic injury aid and is still waiting to hear back

Executive Cigar Sanford opened up their doors a little more than 3 years ago and in June of last year, Joe Dalton joined the team as managing partner.

He said he has lived here long enough to experience flooding. As Hurricane Nicole rolled through the area, he experienced flooding again, but this time at his business. The flooding shut down the road in front of his shop causing him to lose business.

“That took away about 80 parking spots so we were down about 40%,” added Dalton. “With city hall open, their parking lot full there is just nowhere else to park around here.”

He said he is thankful they didn’t suffer any major damage and understands they could have had it much worse. Dalton explained cash flow for a small business like Executive Cigar Sanford is king and losing 40% consistently during a time they would normally be busy for two months is tough.

“I mean we were handcuffed, there was just nothing we could do about it except ride it out,” said the managing partner. “Fortunately, we were in a position to ride it out. I know some businesses that I think are still probably in that recovery mode.”

He said they did apply for economic injury disaster assistance from the federal government, but haven’t heard back yet. That deadline is not until Sept. 13. In addition to Seminole County—people in Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, and Sumter Counties can apply only for the economic injury disaster assistance from Hurricane Nicole.

The Monday, Feb. 13 deadline is for physical damage. People living in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia Counties are eligible to apply for that assistance from Hurricane Nicole.

Sandra Lawson a Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration said people should look at their records or meet with representatives on the ground to try and figure out what they are eligible for so they don’t miss any opportunity.

“It is always good if you are not sure, if you are definitely not sure go in and sit down and talk with one of our SBA representatives about your situation and they will guide you through the application process,” explained Lawson.

According to Lawson, as of close of business on Thursday no SBA Disaster Loan dollars have been approved for Seminole County from Hurricane Nicole, which is only eligible for the economic injury disaster loan.

“Apply for what you think you need. Go ahead and do it get it in the system, so you don’t have to worry about missing an opportunity,” added Lawson.