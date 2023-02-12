RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Justice reported the number one complaint they received across the state was about robocalls.

Out of nearly 25,000 consumer complaints altogether, nearly 6,000 were from telemarketing and robocalls. That makes up 25% of the complaints.

Attorney General Josh Stein helped create the anti-robocall litigation task force to investigate and take legal action. It’s a coalition of every attorney general in the country.

“We are going after the companies in the United States, we call them gateway providers. They’re small phone companies, and they are the way that the legal robocalls that originate abroad come into the American telephone system and ultimately get onto your phone.

Stein says the companies get paid big money to participate in those robocalls.

“We’re investigating about 20 of them collaboratively, all the agencies together looking at about 20 of them. I’ve already filed action against one of them called Articulate, and we’re in the court trying to shut them down,” Stein said.

Stein says billions of dollars are stolen from vulnerable people because robo callers often go after people’s finances and personal information.

“The best way to avoid them is don’t answer, don’t pick up,” Stein said.

To report robocalls, click here.