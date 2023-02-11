ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are less than 24 hours away from kickoff for the Super Bowl but inflation is encroaching on the fun this year causing prices to go up on some of your favorite snacks.

What You Need To Know A recent report on Super Bowl food from Wells Fargo says the price of chicken wings has dropped 22 percent this year compared to last year



In that same report, the price of beer, chips and hot dogs have all seen an increase in price



Some businesses, like Slice of the Burg, are doing different giveaways to give people more of an incentive to spend their money with them

That means you can expect places selling wings and other snacks for those parties will be plenty busy this weekend.

“I like to say it’s coordinated chaos in a way,” said Anthony Weiss, general manager for Slice of the Burg in St. Pete, “but it’s definitely fun every year. Like even with like the chaotic nature of a Super Bowl, we all just kind of pull together and then it's like a rule, like it's kind of like a cool thing.”

According to Weiss, last year, they went through about 2000 wings for the Super Bowl and this year is no exception.

The difficult part though is that inflation is causing issues when trying to buy other food.

“Cheese,” Brian Campbell, Slice of the Burg’s other general manager, said. “Mozzarella cheese, especially for a pizza restaurant. It's one of our main products. It's been higher than that ever has been in the last three or four years.”

Campbell says prices have gone up on so much that they’re doing things like giveaways so people will still want to come in a spend money with the chance they might win gift cards or a free TV.

“We're trying to help in any way we can,” Campbell said.

Because the economy right now has created ebbs and flows that have kept businesses, like Slice of the Burg, in the dark.

“It leaves us kind of in limbo a lot of times, too, where it's you never know from week to week,” Campbell said.

Thankfully, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel this year in the form of the chicken wing.

According to a super bowl food report from Wells Fargo, chicken wing prices have dropped to $2.65 a pound this year, which is 22 percent less than last year.

But if price isn’t the problem, the guys at Slice of the Burg say if you want your stuff in time for kickoff, put those orders in early.

“We have like sandwich platters and different like catering already, like with our different pastas and salads already kind of coming in,” Weiss said.

While inflation continues to get unsportsmanlike conducts from consumers, that won’t stop businesses like Slice of the Burg doing whatever is necessary to thrive during the Super Bowl.

Even with the good news of prices dropping for wings, that same report says beer and wine have gone up eleven and four percent respectively while the price of chips and hot dogs have also gone up since last year’s big game.