This month marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the war.

#NOW on #YourWeekend on #SpectrumNews1 as the war in #Ukraine️ marks one year, new questions are being raised about how much & what type of aid the US & NATO allies should commit to provide.



Medal of Honor Recipient @ssgBELLAVIA gives us his thoughts at :15 past the hour. pic.twitter.com/CraQrQPNK6 — Casey Bortnick (@CaseyJBortnick) February 11, 2023

For more on where things stand, Iraq War Veteran Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia joins Spectrum News 1 to give his take on the current state of the war. Our Casey Bortnick asks where the line is for Russia, would U.S. or European fighter jets flying over Ukraine be considered an act of war and just what was the state of Afghanistan in the 80s?