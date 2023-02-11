ERLANGER, Ky. — The Disabled American Vets in Greater Cincinnati hosted a pitch competition for veterans who have launched their own businesses. The competition was part of a three-day Patriot Boot Camp that paired vets with mentors and business leaders.

What You Need To Know

The pitch competition was part of a 3-day business workshop called the Patriot Boot Camp



Participants traveled to the DAV from across Ohio and around the country



Dayton veteran and entrepreneur John Matecki pitched "Whiskermen," his beard grooming products company

​“It was so exciting being a part of this pitch competition,” said Jill Morenz, the President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “The pitches were really incredible. I was really excited by the ideas and the quality of the pitches themselves.”

A 20-year Air Force veteran from Dayton was one of the participants. John Matecki is the owner of Whiskermen, a family-owned company that makes beard grooming products.

“The resources and the network that was built over the last three days is priceless,” Matecki said. “The mentors that they brought in have been invaluable. It’s a no brainer to be part of this to grow your business.”

While judges didn’t select Matecki to move on in the competition, he said he will take what he’s learned here and continue to expand his business.

“We hope to double our revenue in the next year or so.” Matecki said. “The end goal would be to franchise this to other veterans and have a Whiskermen in all 50 states.”

Morenz believes Whiskermen and many of the other veteran-owned companies pitched today have potential.

“Veterans are coming out of a world that’s very regimented into corporate America which is entirely different,” Morenz said. “The Patriot Boot Camp is really an amazing opportunity.”