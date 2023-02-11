DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The final deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from Hurricane Nicole is quickly approaching. Monday is the last chance to get an application for federal aid.

Caroline Delannoy, a business owner in Daytona Beach, is trying to recoup some of her losses from the storm. She’s just one of the many people in Daytona Beach still recovering from the storm nearly three months ago. Right now, she’s working to get back money she’s had to spend on a storage unit to get some of her merchandise out of her store, Arlequin Antiques and Art.

“30 percent of our merchandise was gone to the flood of Nicole,” said Delannoy.

Delannoy owns the store along with her mom, Colette. Her mom first started the business in 1982. This is not a job for them — instead, Delannoy said it is a hobby.

Now, with the FEMA deadline approaching for Hurricane Nicole victims, Delannoy is hoping to get some help to continue doing what she loves.

“I’m not looking to get what I lost, I’m just trying to stay alive,” Delannoy said.

The antique dealer is hoping to get some money to replace damaged items, but also to help pay for a storage unit that housed some of her merchandise during the storm.

“It was to tiring, I had to pick and choose my battles and my battle was here. I need to stay open, I needed to run this business and I can’t be in two places,” the business owner said. “I just needed to cut my losses.”

Right now, she is just hoping for the best. Volusia County alone has suffered an estimated $852 million in damage from both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.