MILWAUKEE — A t-shirt honoring the life of fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving is now being printed.

Milwaukee-based Shirts and Logos created the design and is printing the shirts. They said 100% of the proceeds will go to Jerving’s family.

Shirts and Logos Vice President Rick Marino said they are glad to contribute their printing knowledge to help the Milwaukee Police Department.

“It is a sad thing that we have to do something like this, but we are proud of the fact that MPD came to us and asked us if we would be willing to help,” said Marino.

Jerving’s death hits especially close to home for one Shirts and Logos employee. Jason Baker’s brother serves as a Milwaukee Police Officer. Baker said his brother was friends with Officer Jerving. He also had the chance to meet Jerving at a Brewers game last year. While the loss is difficult, Baker said he is glad his company can help.

“Being able to do this is satisfying in such hard times,” he said.

Baker said he enjoyed having the opportunity to interact with Officer Jerving and see the great relationship the officers had.

“They had fun, always smiling, always energetic no matter how hard their job is, they always did it with a smile, a laugh,” he said. “You would have no idea how hard their job was.”

The shirts retail for $35. Shirts and Logos has a goal of selling 1,000 shirts. As of Friday morning, they had sold about 250. ​

Those interested in purchasing a shirt can visit the Shirts and Logos website.