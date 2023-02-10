Micron Technology said it's cutting its executive salaries by as much as 20%, as they deal with an industry wide slump.
The company said it will also suspend bonuses for all executive officers, trimming the salaries of a broader group of executives and non-employee members of the board.
It announced this past December that it will cut 10% of its workforce due to the sluggish demand for chips.
Micron said it's investing $100 billion in Central New York to build a massive chip factory at White Pines Commerce Park in Clay.