ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In just a couple of years, a St. Petersburg couple turned their tropical plant hobby into a thriving small business which recently expanded into a new location.

"It's a great location," said Sarah Reyes, 32, Lida's Jungle Plants co-owner. "We have a lot of support."

Reyes and her husband, Daniel, held a grand opening at Lida's Jungle Plants on Jan. 14, located at 3101 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., in a former auto body shop. Reyes said it's the perfect spot to grow tropical plants.

"It's awesome because we have these big bay doors that we can open in the morning and let all of that natural light in," she said. "Our plants love it. We're so happy to be here."

The store specializes in indoor tropical plants, big and small, some hanging from the ceiling and others towering up from the floor like an urban jungle. The small business is named after the couple's daughter, Lida, 7.

​"We kind of wanted to start something she would be able to fall back on or have when she's older," said Reyes. "If she decided to go that route and if not, I told her I'm going to change the name to Sarah's." ​

It's the third brick and mortar location that Lida's Jungle Plants has moved into over the past two years, with each space getting bigger. Reyes said her passion for plants began when she worked at her grandma's nursery. In time, her collection overtook her apartment and it looked like a jungle.

"When I got older, my collection got out of control and my husband just kind of encouraged the start of this business," she said. "I just love them and they bring so much joy."​

Reyes said she first began selling her plants at markets in 2019, which were then all closed when the pandemic hit in March 2020. The couple then turned to social media and the business took off.

"The pandemic hit and the plant industry just went crazy," she said. "Everyone was stuck inside and they really wanted to have some outside brought inside."​

Reyes was selling so many plants that by October 2020, she signed a three month lease to share a space in the Edge District. In January 2021, the business moved into another location in downtown St. Pete. Reyes said the auto body shop became available at the same time her second lease ended.

"It was just perfect timing. The stars all aligned and I think that's where we were meant to be," she said. "We have so much room to grow. Much more opportunity."

Over the past two years, more than 10 million new small businesses have been created across the nation, a record breaking amount, according to Census Bureau data. Brett Sussman with American Express Business Blueprint said that record growth stemmed from the Great Reset.

"Small business owners were taking a moment to think about how do they pursue their passion," he said. "I would argue, right now, it has never been easier to start a small business but it's actually never been harder to maintain a small business."

Sussman said he would argue the pandemic was the mother of reinvention for a lot of small business owners.

"We saw a lot of folks pursuing their passion and they could do it in an affordable way — online only," he said. "When they saw the customer demand and it really hit an interest point, then you can go into brick and mortar."

Reyes signed a five year lease and said she feels confident her small business will continue to expand.

"We have a lot of support from the plant community," she said. "And just the surrounding community."