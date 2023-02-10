CHICOPEE, Mass. - Super Bowl weekend is here and area restaurants are preparing to handle some special orders for Sunday’s big game.

In Chicopee, The Rumbleseat Bar & Grille takeout orders will primarily consist of pizza and chicken wings. Owner Bill Stetson said people should put in their to-go orders the day before because high volume traffic on Sunday may lead to challenges.​

Stetson said the restaurant will also be serving a free halftime buffet with prizes and free giveaways during the game. He said Super Bowl weekend is huge for restaurants like his because it creates opportunities for the community to come out and support small businesses.

"This type of weather, open the windows a little bit, thinking about the football game coming up Sunday," Stetson said. "Everybody is just a little more excited to be out and everyone is out a lot more."

The Rumbleseat will be open during its normal business hours throughout the Super Bowl and their free buffet for patrons should start around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.