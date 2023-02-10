WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp.

The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the words "romantic," "date night" and "valentine." Owner Michael Covino said a lot of people have gotten engaged and held their rehearsal and anniversary dinners at the restaurant.

"What's more romantic than maybe sharing a meal with someone?" said Covino. "Like, if you want to try what I'm having, well that's what Bocado is. So we kind of share and something about that sharing aspect, and the lighting and the atmosphere. It's a little dark, the music is sexy, I think the atmosphere and context adds to it."

Covino said he expects the restaurant to be busy this Valentine's Day. Yelp only included restaurants not currently part of a national chain in its list.