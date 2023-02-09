TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa business owner is helping to raise funds to help those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Most of the time, Loai Kader is busy serving up sweet treats to customers. He’s Palestinian and owns a Middle Eastern sweet shop in Tampa called Roasted.

“We get these orders in once a week from turkey,” he said. But he’s also helping out more than just the customers that walk in.

He’s using his business for a greater purpose, to help those suffering in Syria and Turkey from the earthquake that left thousands of people dead or without family.

He started thinking of how to help when he was worried about his staff’s family and vendors, who are Syrian and Turkish.

“It kind of hits home because we are all Middle Eastern. My staff is all Syrian, my vendors are Turkish,” he said.

On Saturday, February 11, he is hosting a Knafeh night, having someone come in and make it, which is a special Middle Eastern desert.

“As long as we can help as many people as we can,” he said.

He’s giving all sales from anything purchased in the store on Saturday to add to the proceeds along with a monetary donation box.

This money will be sent to foundations to provide people with food and water.

“We always have to help each other out no matter what race you are or what background you have to care about each other. If you help someone out, it always comes back to you,” he said.

He’s stepping up for a greater cause to help those suffering.

The fundraiser will be this Saturday, February 11 in Tampa at Roasted on North 56th Street from 3 to 10 p.m.