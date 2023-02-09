AUSTIN, Texas — Restaurants and shops in Texas have hit another rough patch. Many can’t seem to catch a break with disruptions coming in at a constant rate, whether it be COVID-19 or its many variants causing a national shutdown, or a statewide weather disaster. After the latest ice storm, Texas businesses have to come to a crossroads — once again fighting to keep their livelihood intact.

For the past week, Chief of Operations Heather O’Connor and Quack’s 43rd Street Bakery in Hyde Park have been forced to start from scratch.

“They went over there to try to salvage and bake off what they could,” O’Connor said. “We’re dark. Obviously, there’s no baking in here.”

Many Texans were left in the dark after the storm, with no power and no way of knowing when complete restoration would be fulfilled. Some Austin residents and businesses are still without electricity in their home.

“When you lose power… the dishwasher, refrigerator, it feels stale — which is a word you don’t want to associate with a bakery,” O’Connor said.

While Austin Energy hopes to restore power to the remaining customers by Feb. 12, each day it’s losing thousands of dollars in profit.

“It’s too long,” O’Connor said. “We’ve got 35 wholesale customers. Our other stores don’t have product to sell. It is a huge impact for us across the board.”

Joel Paprocki, founder and president of Insure My Food, says some of those costs can be claimed.

“Utility service interruption, spoilage of product [and] others have had physical damage with trees falling on their property,” Paprocki said.

However, with these winter events showing up more regularly, the insurance expert believes taking a holistic approach is key.

“The biggest lesson is to always prepare for the unexpected,” Paprocki said. “These days have backup and crisis plans in place, so it has less of an impact on your business when it does happen.”

On Feb. 7, Quack's was back in operation as power was restored back into its building.

O’Connor and her 70-plus employees are relying on the kindness of others, creating a Venmo virtual tip jar @captainquacks until they could start baking again. Now that they’re back open, it’s going to take some hard work. But they’re more than willing to get back to it and hammer through this recovery phase.