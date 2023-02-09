MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel and Casino is looking to grow its team.

The large gaming and entertainment complex already employs around 2,200 people. Now, as they enter the sports betting realm, they need to expand even more.

What You Need To Know Potawatomi has a big hiring need



They are preparing to expand into sports betting later this year



A wide variety of positions available

Potawatomi will open Potawatomi a sportsbook venue later this year. It comes after reaching an agreement with the state to offer sports betting.

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino CEO Dominic Ortiz said the new sportsbook will open up several different job opportunities.

“One of our fun positions is a ticket writer,” Ortiz said. “You get to sit there and work with the individuals and help them place their bets and get their ticket issued to them.”

With sports betting being new to the area, they are looking to hire people who will make guests feel comfortable. Potawatomi Sports Book Director Justin Arnett said being friendly and ready to interact with the public goes a long way.

“We want to get in the right people,” Arnett said. “Get the right culture built for the guests, so it is high on my priority list to make sure we get the right people in the process of interviewing and hiring right now.”

Besides sports betting positions, Potawatomi is looking to hire for a wide variety of other roles in both the hotel and casino. To learn more about all the jobs available with Potawatomi, visit their hiring website.