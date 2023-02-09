EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The LGBT Chamber of Commerce has a goal of bringing more diversity and inclusion to western Massachusetts.

Engagement Director Angie Montalvo-Greene said the chamber provides many resources to LGBT-owned businesses, including networking events and grants.

​"If they need an LLC, we send them to our lawyers, we pay for the LLC," said Montalvo-Greene. "If they need marketing assistance, we send them to our marketing specialist and they're able to get those resources."

Justin Smith is one of the co-owners of the Oxbow Design Build cooperative out of Easthampton. He said some of the company's owners are part of the LGBT community and it's important to have a chamber that reflects businesses that serve the community.

"It's a community that they know perfectly well is historically underserved, underrepresented," said Smith. "It means a lot that there is a chamber here that promotes those voices. That can help promote their work and ultimately can help support what they do."

Gamut Pins is another LGBT-owned business in Easthampton that creates pronoun pins and greeting cards.

"Especially with pronouns, there's a lot of contention around this," said owner Isa Wang. "There's a lot of confusion. There's a lot of confusion and frankly there's a lot of push back and so just having the resources for folks to show up authenticly as themselves, to be respected to be seen by their peers, that's been really important to us."

Wang said his business was able to have a booth at the Big E last fall due to support from the chamber.

People looking to receive support from the LGBT Chamber of Commerce can reach out to them through their website.