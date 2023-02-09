To celebrate National Bird Feeding Month, family-owned CountryMax is inviting you to share your best local bird photos for a chance to win some prizes.

Brad Payne and the CountryMax team have just about every kind of bird seed, bird feeder or bird house you need to start birdwatching. They can also help you elevate your backyard bird feeding station to really draw some different birds in to feed. Be sure to snap some pictures of your backyard birds and enter the second annual online CountryMax Wild Bird Winter Photo Contest.

“I think people are surprised at how much can actually happen in their backyard with putting up a feeder, you watch the birds come to your house," said Payne, sales director at CountryMax. "People start to know the birds that come to their house. Once you get into it, you get hooked on who is coming. It’s kind of a cool, fun thing you can do from your own window that really is an easy thing to get into."

Last year, birdwatchers sent in 700 photo entries. The contest is all online so it is super easy to enter and vote for your favorite.

The deadline to enter is March 10. The top four vote getters will move onto the finals for a chance to win a new bird feeder, wild bird seed and gift cards. To enter, click here.

CountryMax has 18 stores in New York around the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions. A new location is opening in Auburn sometime this summer.