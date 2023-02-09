ORLANDO, Fla — The Walt Disney Co.’s planned jobs cuts will impact every division across the company, including parks, according to an email Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro sent to employees on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Disney to cut 7,000 jobs across company as part of restructuring



The cuts will impact every division at the company including parks



Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairmain Josh D'Amaro sent an email to employees about the changes



RELATED: Disney to cut 7,000 jobs as park profits soar

The cuts, announced Wednesday by CEO Bob Iger, are part of a company-wide restructuring.

“As was shared on the earnings call, the company is targeting significant savings across all businesses and the reorganization will result in necessary reductions to our overall workforce,” D’Amaro said in the email. “While our teams have made great progress in contributing to cost savings, these measures affect every segment and organization—including ours—and are vital as we implement more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined operations.”

D’Amaro added that the company doesn’t expect the job cuts to impact hourly front line operations roles.

“I know how difficult this is to hear and understand the anxiety that comes with this kind of uncertainty,” D’Amaro wrote. “We will do everything we can to be transparent as things progress, and most importantly, we will act with respect and care every step of the way.”

In his email, D'Amaro didn't specify which parts of the parks division would be impacted as it includes Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and the cruise line.

As part of the restructuring, Disney, now organized into three business segments—Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products—is looking to cut $5.5 billion in costs.

The news of the job cuts came during an earnings call after Disney released its first quarter earnings results. The parks division was a bright spot for the company, generating $8.7 billion in revenue, an increase of 21% from the same period in 2021.