APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea.

But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”

A colleague was also ready to venture out, and they started a business with the sole purpose “to help people.”

So “Daily Details Concierge, LLC” was born, and it didn’t take long for Wendzicki to discover she made the right call.

A mom from Pennsylvania couldn’t be with her daughter on her 18th birthday, as she was in Oshkosh working at EAA AirVenture. She found “Daily Details” online and called to ask them to deliver a specific list of items: Wings, diet coke, balloons, a cake and a few other things.

“I don’t know if you guys can do this,” the mom told her. And Wendzicki thought to herself, “I don’t know if we can do it.

“But I never say, 'No' to anything. Like, we will figure it out.”



And they did.

“We delivered everything, surprised her, and then, we left,” Wendzicki said. “So, that was our very first job. And we were just like hook, line and sinker — this is what we want. We just want to help people. And this mom was just, she was so happy.”

Like many new businesses, it took time to build it up. The first couple of years, Wendzicki said she put everything she made back into the business.

“It was harder than hard,” she said, noting by this time she’d left her full-time job and bought out her partner. Her husband, Mark, had his own business in construction.

“So, he gets paid when a job is done, but you don’t get paid for three months during,” Wendzicki said. “So it was like, ‘OK, I’m not sure how we’re going to do this.’ And I had three small kids. So I was just like, ‘OK, we’re gonna take the leap and hope for the best.’”

It was a good decision.

The list of services they offered included organizing, decluttering, grocery shopping, moving small pieces of furniture, running errands, returning items, wedding and party planning and “just everything people need help with.” There was one notable omission, however.

“One of the things we put on our list is, ‘We don’t want to clean,’” she said.

To help her business along, she took some classes at Fox Valley Technical College.

“The classes I took at the Tech were the best,” she said. “(The professor) said, ‘When you start a business, you always think your business is going to be this. And you’re going to think this is what you want to offer to people. And this is what’s going to make the money.’

“She’s like, ‘I can guarantee you, you’re going to have something else in your business that goes off into a different direction, and you have to choose at that moment. Are you going to take it and prosper through that?’”

Wendzicki listened to the advice, but was standing her ground. “I was like, there’s no way I’m never, ever going to take cleaning,” she said.

About that time she posted fliers for her business at the 188-unit Historic Fox River Mills apartments. Fox River initially said thanks, but no thanks. “But they did make an impression on us,” said Marilee Bornemann, office manager at Historic Fox River.

A couple of years later, Bornemann was having some issues with her cleaning company, so she contacted Wendzicki.

So here Wendzicki was, at the very place her FVTC professor guaranteed she’d be. And her “Never say no” mantra ruled the day.

Bornemann gave her a tryout and Wendzicki did so well, she terminated the company she was using.

“We pay ‘Daily Details’ to go in and clean,” said Bornemann. “And make sure it’s toothbrush clean.

“Even if someone leaves their apartment clean, we want the tracks on drawers cleaned out with the toothbrush,” Bornemann said. “And make sure they look brand new. And hinges, take a toothbrush and clean it. I mean, they re-clean everything.”

As other issues arose and help was needed, Bornemann would approach Wendzicki and ask her if she could find a solution.

“What I love about ‘Daily Details,’ is if you ask them if they can handle something, the answer is always ‘Yes,’” said Bornemann.

Wendzicki would always turn to the place she knew best.

“Whenever I need help, I’m always like, ‘Who are the best people I know?’” she said. “And it’s my family.”

Her father, sons, brother and husband all help out at Fox River. And her daughter, MacKenzie, is the assistant manager.

Today, Wendzicki said cleaning is about 75% of her business. And it’s successful, in part, because she followed the advice of her professor at FVTC.



“She was 100% correct,” said Wendzicki. “I’m very lucky, very fortunate.”

Story idea? You can reach Mike Woods at 920-246-6321 or at: michael.t.woods1@charter.com