Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hosted a Micron town hall at Henninger High School on Tuesday.

The two fielded questions alongside Micron executives about the new manufacturing plant coming to Clay, and how it will impact the community.

When asked about the health care industry in Central New York, McMahon said the county is meeting with health care workers to address issues in preparation for a dramatic population increase.

"When we talk about the opportunity that is coming with Micron and all of the other exciting investments that are happening now, it is in all of our best interest to focus on how to maximize the benefit for young people," Walsh said.

Micron, the fourth-largest semiconductor company in the world, plans to build four 600,000-square-foot “clean rooms,” on the site, which will measure roughly 40 football fields and produce 5,600 related construction jobs, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

Micron will invest $100 billion over 20 years, and employ tens of thousands of people throughout the area, with 9,000 working directly for the company, according to preliminary plans.