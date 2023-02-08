MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.

In a 6-to-1 vote last month, the City of Mount Dora is allowing negotiations on the project to continue.

Some residents in the area are shellshocked by the plan, while others believe it will bring great economic benefits. Time will tell if this high-rise plan will go through.

Capturing a moment that’s monumental in most people’s lives. Mount Dora resident, Ephraim McCormick is a wedding videographer. It’s the stories he tells through visuals that fill his heart with joy. His office is located in Downtown Mount Dora and being centrally located has its perks. But now he doesn’t know if he’ll keep the office due to a proposed high-rise complex called the Wolf Branch Innovation District just outside of the downtown area.

"It’ll be the first thing commuters see when they come from Orlando on the 429, it’ll be the first thing visitors see when they come here to see our art festivals," said McCormick, "it’ll be this Mount Dora monster".

Many people move out to Mount Dora and Lake County to take in the rural skyline. But in the coming years that may not be everyone’s reality.

"In my case this would literally be in my backyard. I live on Wolf Branch Road at an elevation, if approved I’d be able to see it from my backyard. It’d be a constant eye sore for me and my family that I hope to grow in the area," said McCormick.

According to the City of Mount Dora website, the project would bring educational facilities with the goal to have an even better place to live, work, play, and do business. While the developer’s plan shows apartments, condos, and commercial space, it doesn’t layout where specifically those educational aspects would be placed.

Over on the other side of Downtown Mount Dora, Q Wilson thinks the potential development could be good for the area. Wilson told Spectrum News, change in any community is inevitable. Originally from Alexandria, VA, Wilson can see how a town can balance both the historic and urban concepts.

"I understand this place is a historic place. It can still maintain those aspects of Historic Mount Dora while modernizing itself," said Wilson.

He believes that modernization will help spark progress.

"Even just more options as far as housing goes gives people opportunity," said Wilson.

As for McCormick, he knows growth is coming, but he hopes it doesn’t end up this way.

"We don’t want to live in a place that has urban sprawl, we don’t want to live in a place that’s a concrete jungle. We want to live in a place like this," said McCormick.

The next step for the Wolf Branch Innovation District is to have a second and final hearing. That hearing is planned for February 21, 2023, at Mount Dora City Hall.