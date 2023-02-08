CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re only a few days away from the big game.

For fans looking to throw a party, they may be doing so at a higher price tag than last year.

A report from Wells Fargo says food inflation is up almost 12% for at-home food and a little more than 8% for food away from home.

But there is some good news.

What You Need To Know Some food prices are declining from 2022, while others are rising



According to a Wells Fargo report, chicken wing prices are down 22%



A Toppers Pizza franchisee is feeling the impacts of inflation, but hasn’t raised prices in almost a year

A game day staple, wings, are down 22% since last year.

If you’re looking to order out your food this Sunday, a local pizza shop owner says they’re ready.

Bill Stayduhar owns four Toppers Pizza franchises between Charlotte, Tega Cay and Fort Mill.

He says game-day Sunday is always their busiest day of the year.

“From 4:30 to 7, it’s our busiest two and a half hours of the year,” he said.

Stayduhar anticipates his team will be filling a lot of orders for pizza and hundreds of pounds of wings.

“I would say on Super Bowl, each store sells between three and 500 pizzas,” he said.

He prides himself on their homemade dough, cheese from Wisconsin and the store’s popular orders.

He says their buffalo chicken pizza, their vegan pizza and TopperStixs are fan favorites, along with their keto crust and cauliflower crust.

With inflation, he says he’s feeling the impact.

“Pepperoni, sausage and chicken are over twice as much as it was 18 months ago for the same items,” he said. “Cheese is the most expensive we’ve ever paid for. Chicken wings, all of our boxes.”

But, he says he hasn’t had to raise prices in almost a year.

“We raised our prices last May and we haven’t raised them since then,” he said.

Stayduhar says Sunday will be so busy, he encourages people to pick up their pizza early so they have it in time for kickoff.