PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield is using ARPA funds to help fix-up local businesses with what they’re calling “Glow Up!” grants.

Grant applications are open through Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corp. for eligible companies disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. A map of ARPA's disproportionately impacted district in the city can be found here .

The "Glow Up!" grants of up to $10,000 are for physical improvements to enhance the look of the downtown area and help businesses catch the eyes of potential customers.

“There are so many great businesses here in the downtown that you might walk by because you don't even know they're there," said Rebecca Brien, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.'s managing director. "So, with just a little bit of makeup and a little bit of signage, we're hoping to really bring people to the downtown area and see everything that we have to offer.

"We really want people to feel comfortable and safe coming into our downtown area or Tyler Street or our West Side and we really just want to help that small businessperson to be able to keep moving on and keep moving forward and come out of this in a great light.”

The deadline to apply for the first round of grants is February 28. Applications can be completed online , over the phone or in-person with Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

According to the grant information, eligibility requirements include: