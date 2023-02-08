DAYTON, Ohio — Leaders from Intel and Honda shared more about their plans for Ohio at the annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting on Wednesday, with about 500 people attending the sold-out event at the Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton.

What You Need To Know

About 500 business and community leaders attended the annual luncheon



Executives from Intel and Honda were the featured guests



DDC announced JobsOhio retained 6,865 jobs last year in Ohio

​Bob Nelson, the Executive Vice President of Corporate Services of American Honda Motor Co., and Jim Brinker, Intel Federal’s President and General Manager, countered concerns that Ohio will be able to provide enough construction workers to build the plants, along with the skilled workers to run them.

“We're confident that based on the training we have done in the past and the recruitment and the collaboration with the schools and universities, we can get that good quality diverse workforce we are looking for,” Nelson said.

"If you look at 15 schools having engineering programs and the talent that’s here in Ohio, this is made for what Intel can do,” Brinker said. He told luncheon attendees that construction of the Intel plant in Licking County will create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 jobs for skilled workers to run the plant in the first phase.

Honda is building a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery-making facility with LG Energy Solution in Fayette County. The official groundbreaking is expected to be scheduled soon.

The coalition also announced some statistics about jobs and investment in Ohio in 2022. According to their figures, JobsOhio retained 6,865 jobs last year and capital investment in Ohio amounted to $6.984 billion.