SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Teaching her community how to craft and crochet is how Gwendolyn Smith is using her sowing business, Gwen's Crafty Crocheting, to educate people on Black culture.

Smith is a craft maker who creates pillows and lamp shades with kente cloths



She is also teaches elderly folks how to sow and crochet on a weekly basis



Smith and her business were present at the Black History Month celebration at the Springfield Senior Center on Wednesday

Smith designs her pillows and lamp coverings with the traditional cloth of Ghania, also known as kente cloth. She said having crafting skills allows her to communicate the history and modern day experiences of Black people through her art.

"Sowing by hand is something that reflects what you are inside because you're doing it by hand," Smith said. "And all these things that I've done are all reflections of our people."

On Wednesday, Smith, along with other Black-owned businesses, hosted a pop-up to celebrate Black History Month at the Springfield Senior Center. Smith said it's important for Black-owned business to be present in the community because the representation can inspire future generations to build their own.

"The children see what you're doing and they try to emulate you," Smith said. "And that's why I think it's a good thing to do that and that's what we need more of is children. The work in the community and building and doing things like this and they'll follow our pattern, hopefully."