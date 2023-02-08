Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego is expanding their business thanks to a $1.8 million Restore New York Grant. It’s just one example of the $250 million given to municipalities in 2022.

Take just one step inside Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionary in Owego, and it’s like taking a step back in time.

In the Kitchen, Kim Cruty is putting the finishing touches on chocolate covered strawberries just in time for Valentine’s Day.

It all started a few years back, when she and her husband Steve said they decided they were looking for a new adventure.

“We both had our day jobs and we were thinking to ourselves, wouldn't it be nice to have a business of our own? And I was literally sitting in the barber's seat across the street where Matt the Barber told me, Steve, the candy store is for sale," said Steve Cruty, owner of Fuddy Duddy’s Confectionary.

The Cruty family makes everything from fudge, cookies, and numerous types of chocolates.

Just like any small business across the state, running a shop like this one has it’s highs and its lows, and it’s easy for owners to feel left behind at times.

But Steve Cruty is proving that mom and pop shops can still thrive and even grow in 2023. He said he purchased two existing buildings, with a massive expansion planned for later this year.

“You're not going to find a better location in historic downtown Owego than these two buildings. They're the first properties outside of the courthouse that you see coming across the bridge," said Cruty.

He said the grant he recieved will cover a little more than half of the project. The Restore New York funding is no longer being given out, but the state has implemented a number of small business programs to help local shops like this one grow.

Just a few months back, the federal government announced $500 million to support New York small businesses, and much of that is yet to be awarded.

Business owners can often start by contacting their county offices with who will likely have information on where to apply. Cruty said it is not always easy.

“The one thing that I remind myself when the project becomes daunting is we're not the first people to do this. We have our vision for the business, but we're certainly not property developers. And we're very thankful for all of our partners who have done this before, who have gone through the grant process, who have gone through dreaming larger. And our advice is, is don't let it scare you,” said Cruty.

Cruty said he hopes the old fashioned confectionary experience he has planned for this site will take customers back to a simpler time in their lives.

As a small business owner he said giving back is important to him.

“We're not only breathing life into our own business, but we're bringing life into historic downtown Owego,” said Cruty.