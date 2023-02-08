Nearly 300 businesses in Erie County will receive $10 million in grant money through the new Storefront Revitalization Program.

The funding will allow businesses affected by the pandemic to make outside upgrades and improvements to attract new customers.

"Erie County’s small business community employs hundreds of thousands of residents and is an economic engine for our community. We endured the pandemic together and are now investing in our small businesses, with $10 million allocated to reinvigorate your storefronts and generate business with increased foot traffic," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "In response to the pandemic, my administration allocated $20 million in critically-needed Back to Business grants to directly assist small businesses and also led the charge in the hugely successful Shop 716 campaign, generating millions in sales for local small businesses. This Storefront Revitalization Program is our latest investment to build business and our community by helping store owners improve their facilities and attract new customers."

Of the 260 businesses that received grants, 98 are in the City of Buffalo, five are in the city of Tonawanda and five are in the city of Lackawanna. Eighty small businesses in 23 Erie County towns are receiving grants, as are 74 businesses located in 13 villages. Funding awards will vary up to the maximum $40,000 limit.

"I was proud to cast my vote last year to establish the Storefront Revitalization Program," said Erie County Legislator John Bargnesi. "Because as the owner of a small business, I can appreciate the struggles they face. I want to thank the County Executive and his team in Environment and Planning for shepherding this process. These grants will not only benefit the men and women who own these businesses, but for the communities in which they reside. Rising tides lift all boats, and this will be a shot in the arm to main streets and business districts throughout Erie County."

With the grant funding, businesses can repair, replace or install existing building façade material (siding, brick/masonry repair, etc.), awnings, signage, window and door treatments, roofs, and lighting. Permanent outdoor fixtures such as planters, benches, and bike racks can also be added. Paving and landscaping may be eligible as well, along with measures to become more ADA-compliant.