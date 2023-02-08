ST. LOUIS—Months after announcing it had sold its Ferguson global headquarters building and was in search for a new corporate home, Emerson said Wednesday that the company would find that new location somewhere in the St. Louis area.

"Following a comprehensive review, we selected St. Louis, Missouri as our headquarters and are working to identify an appropriate location in the area," Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai said in a news release Wednesday as the company announced its first quarter earnings.

The company, which has been based here for more than 130 years, announced in October that it was selling the Ferguson campus as part of its move to divest its majority interest in Climate Technologies, Inc.

That sale is estimated to close by March 31, 2023.

The decision comes as companies address the post-pandemic normal, which for many has meant downsized headquarters campuses as employees do more work in a remote setting. Bayer has sold half its Creve Coeur campus to development interests.

“The company is one of our most engaged corporate citizens and one of our most globally recognized home-grown brands. The decision announced today means that the next exciting chapter of Emerson’s history being ushered in by CEO Lal Karsanbhai and his team will unfold from St. Louis,” Greater St. Louis Inc. said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement also underscores that the St. Louis metro’s resurgence is real and, as we’ve seen through big economic wins lately, that St. Louis’ competitive advantages can go head-to-head with any metro in the country and win,” it said.

A spokesperson for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about potential economic development incentives the state may have proposed in order to keep the company in St. Louis.