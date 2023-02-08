Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday.

The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.

"With the opening of new dispensaries like Just Breathe in Binghamton, we continue to expand the nation's most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry here in New York," Hochul said. "New York remains committed to supporting independent business dispensary owners, New York farmers who poured their heart into their harvest, and every adult who wants to enjoy legally purchased cannabis in and from the Empire State."

Just Breathe is located at 75 Court Street, the same location as the currently licensed cannabinoid hemp retailer that has introduced products such as CBD oil and flower to the community since 2020.

The store is set to open for its first sales at 3 p.m. Friday, February 10.