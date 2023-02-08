WORCESTER, Mass. - Bri's Sweet Treats, a locally-owned chocolate shop, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday to mark the opening of its first permanent location at the Worcester Public Market.

The shop sells hand-crafted artisan chocolates and treats. They've been operating as a pop-up since late 2020. Owner Bri Azier said the business first started by handing out gift boxes of chocolate to people during the pandemic and she's excited to have found a permanent home.

"The Worcester Public Market is a great place for Bri's Sweet Treats with a lot of different varieties of food and local crafted items," Azier said. "So for Bri's Sweet Treats to come in it was really just the perfect fit. My customers come to see me, I have amazing customers that are already here for the Worcester Public Market. It really is the ideal spot."

Bri's Sweet Treats is especially known for their giant peanut butter cup, but is now also offering new items like gourmet cheesecakes and cheesecake dunkers.