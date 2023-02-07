WEBSTER, N.Y. — The annual inflation rate for the United States is down slightly. What does that mean for you when you’re shopping for your groceries?

“Well, I don’t buy things that I really could get along without,” said Mary Craft of Webster. “Once in a while, you treat yourself but I guess I don’t really do that that often anymore.”

She shops for groceries at Hegedorns Market, the same place she's been grocery shopping for 65 years.

“It’s my favorite store,” she said.

While many grocery items peaked at their highest prices at the start of the year, just recently you may be noticing a lower tally at the register.

"Everyone I’ve talked to, our suppliers, they told me things are stabilizing," said Hegedorns’ manager, Dale Vance.

Vance says there are always seasonal fluctuations in prices, especially in produce and meat. But he is noticing a leveling off.

“I look at bakery supplies a lot,” he said. “Six months ago, it was every week – [an] increase. And now it’s stabilized. And some things are actually dropping a little bit. But in general, I would say they’re just stabilizing right now."

Are these prices the new norm? Or could they go back to what they once were?

“In my opinion, never going to go back to what they were before COVID. I don’t see it," said Vance.

Some consumers are also skeptical.

“Not even skeptical, I know they won’t,” said Ray Sherbinski of Webster. “I’m absolutely certain they won’t.”

But some products are selling for less now than they were a month ago.

“We've already seen, for example, gas prices, milk prices, chicken prices, and egg prices all come down,” said professor of economics and finance at SUNY Buffalo State, Fred Floss. “The question is how far are they going to come down? And that we're going to have to wait and see. We're still coming out of COVID. We're still trying to have the economy adjust to a new equilibrium. And that's going to take a while."

The folks at Hegedorns agree that any movement in the right direction will come at a snail's pace.

“It’s going to be a slow improvement to the cost to the consumer," said Vance.

"You just go with the flow," said Craft.

Floss says most economists say it could be another 12 to 18 months before we know how all of this will shake out.