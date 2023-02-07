AUBURN, Mass. - Capture the Moments Selfie Room celebrated their grand opening in Auburn Monday with a ribbon cutting.

Elected officials from Worcester and Auburn, along with supporters of the new business, were busy taking all kinds of selfies and even some videos.

The new business features different rooms with creative themes and ring lighting with a place to hold a camera so customers can go hands free. Some of the rooms will change scenery every 90 days and customers can submit suggestions.

Husband and wife duo Carmen and Juan Rodriguez own the business and said it’s a unique and fun place for people of all ages.

"A lot of kids out there in Worcester, they don't got things to do and they can get in trouble and everything," said Carmen. "So, here you come, and you just got an hour with your friends and take pictures."

"There's nothing out here like this, like a selfie room," said Juan. "We welcome all. I mean, come have some fun, laugh, be free. Because also, you can have a private area for yourself. Come down, smile, laugh, capture the moment."

People can also rent out selfie rooms for parties. The Rodriguezes also own a salon and barbershop in Worcester.