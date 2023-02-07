HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing.

What You Need To Know Edward Clarke was fired from the Amazon Air Hub at KCVG in January



The company said it was because of Clarke allowing an unauthorized employee access to his laptop



Clarke said he thinks his firing was because of his involvement in efforts in unionize



Those efforts are ongoing, and the group is pushing for Clarke to get his job back

Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.

Now he’s trying to balance supporting himself without a job, while continuing to fight for his now former co-workers.

“It is stressful, but maintaining that balance is focusing on this fight. And it’s not just me. I’m fighting for all of those who can’t fight for themselves,” Clarke said.

According to the Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky KCVG website:

“The bogus reasons given by Site Leadership for Edward’s termination are:

Leaving his workstation computer unlocked while periodically stepping away to perform job duties.

Allowing a Tier 1 Associate — who Edward worked with regularly — to scan freight cans into the load planning software. Amazon was so desperate for any excuse, they categorized these infractions as Category 1 offenses despite the fact that their own written policy does not support their claims.”

“What I did was leave my laptop open, which all managers in all the same levels that I work at, do on a constant basis. We walk away from these laptops because of the job we have to do, at least up to 50 to 70 times a day,” Clarke said.“ They decided that the associate was looking at my open laptop. And that same level associate, who was the same level as me, decided to tell that associate to close that laptop.”

Clarke told Spectrum News 1 he believes the real reason behind his firing was his involvement in efforts to organize a union at the air hub.

“There’s no doubt that this is a retaliation, this termination, due to the fact that I am very vocal about unionizing KCVG, and actually uniting the workers to stand up for what’s right, and what we’re asking for,” he said. “I was the number one target, because I’ve been the face, pretty much, and the voice, behind the union thing. You want to take that person out first.”

KCVG employees started efforts to unionize in November after Amazon announced there would be no peak pay for the 2022 holiday season.

Griffin Ritze, another air hub employee, has also been directly involved with efforts to start a union.

The group is supporting Clarke as goes through the appeal process to try to get his job back.

“In just the last couple weeks, Amazon has escalated their union busting. It’s firing season at Amazon right now,” Ritze said. “Ed was targeted because he’s not a yes man. He’s somebody who sticks up for his co-workers, makes sure they get their breaks, makes sure they have everything they need to do their job safely.”

Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky KCVG filed labor charges against Clarke’s discharge.

Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis sent Spectrum News 1 a statement, saying:

“The decision to terminate Mr. Clarke is unrelated to whether he supports any particular cause or group. Mr. Clarke was terminated for directing an unauthorized and untrained employee to complete r. Clarke’s duties, which included allowing the employee to use Mr. Clarke’s personal account and workstation.”

Spectrum News 1 asked Amazon Global Air Vice President Sarah Rhoads about communications with frustrated employees.

“We have and enjoy a very direct relationship with our associates or employees here. The team takes great pride in not only what they do, but having a direct relationship with the leadership team as well,” Rhoads said.

Clarke said he doesn’t think the relationship is very direct, and he’s going to continue the fight, whether or not his job is reinstated.

Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky KCVG is pushing for $30 an hour pay, 180 hours of paid time off, and union representation in disciplinary meetings.