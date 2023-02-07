SANDUSKY, Ohio —The nation’s second-oldest amusement park, Cedar Point, plans to hire 7,000 seasonal employees for the opening 2023 season beginning in May.

​The park is having a week-long hiring process for the positions that are currently open. Recruiting will be through Feb. 18-24.

For more information about the event and open positions, click here.

The jobs include:

Ride operators

Food and beverage

Lifeguards and aquatics

Security

And more

“From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories and friends are immeasurable,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point.

Those age 16 years or older have hourly pay ranging from $14-$17 based on previous experience, prior services and positions. The amusement park offers benefits and competitive wages with many other perks for their workers.

A few of the perks include flexible scheduling, discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

At Sawmill Creek Resort, Cedar Point is hosting in-person jobs fairs throughout the week. Applicants can apply, be interviewed and get hired the same day. To find out more information on times and dates of their events, click here.