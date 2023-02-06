MADISON, Wis. — Talking shop about the fit of a potential candidate, Carex Consulting Group Co-Founder Bill Neill chatted with Theresa Balsiger, vice president of candidate placement, about the reason top companies need their top tech performers.

“We know that tech talent is the future. That’s where the money is made, that’s where all the, a lot of the jobs are being created,” Neill said. “And so I wanted to find a way to keep that talent here in Madison.”

Neil came up with Carex five years ago. The burnt out Epic health care tech expert said he quit with the goal of trying to offer Epic ex-pats a “soft-landing.”

“Pretty basic premise that we would take tech talent and match them with opportunities here locally, so that we didn’t have the brain drain from Epic,” Neill said.

Today, the Carex team helps a wide array of tech candidates translate their skills and find their perfect position.

“We found that these incredibly valuable health tech folks that we’ve built a pipeline of are in demand all over the country. So we’re able to present them with opportunities, you know, California, on the coasts, I mean, some pretty some pretty sexy areas. And last time I checked, our average direct-hire placement salary was over $100,000,” Neill said.

Meanwhile, Balsiger said she was proud of their candidate placements as she showed off the five-star Google reviews.

The company currently features about 100 openings. Placements all come from companies offering premium benefits.

“And that makes it really easy to recruit people here as well to say, ‘I don’t have to share some story about our brands, but I’m actually living it,’” Balsiger said. “I can tell you what it’s been like for me to work here. We recently, this past year, we got to take a vacation to Hawaii because of Carex’s sabbatical program. So after three years, everyone gets a paid week off to go wherever you wish,” she added.

Currently, Neill said the staffing firm is planning for future growth.

“What we’d like to do is continue to stamp out the Carex way in other mid-market cities, things in places like Des Moines, Iowa or even a city that’s large like Milwaukee,” he said.

He does it all as a dad of six, displaying his dedication to Carex Consulting with custom info graphics that helping his client companies see the wealth their tech talent brings.

“Yeah, there’s there’s lots of opportunity out there for folks with, you know, technical skills,” Neill said.

You can learn more about Carex opportunities, here.