FITCHBURG, Wis. — Little Johns, which makes roughly 16,000 meals a week for Madison community members in need, recently announced they are suspending their operations.

Little John’s had been operating from 411 Prairie Heights Drive and was receiving reduced rent from the owner. Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said he and the landlord had a clear understanding that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.

Heide had prepared for this move. He had a backup location lined up, but he said at the last minute, things fell apart.

“Weeks before our lease ended, we were notified that our backup plan was no longer a viable option for us,” said Heide.

He then started contacting everyone he knew in the community, hoping to find a temporary kitchen space, but he had no luck.

“There was nothing that we could for sure get into, so we had to make a really hard decision to end some of the contracts that we were doing,” said Heide.

He was forced to cut his staff of 53 to just 13 employees and is doing everything he can to help them find a new job.

This pause in meal production would have left many Dane County residents without meals if five different local establishments had not stepped up to help.

“I am going to make, I think, 60 sandwiches so I am going to make all of these up,” said Kim Schowerer.

Schwoerer is the owner of Oasis Café. It is located across the street from the Fitchburg senior center and they offered to make 60 sandwiches a week for the next month.

Her restaurant is one of five that will be helping fill the need.

“It is something that as a community we should all really support,” said Schwoerer. “If you can’t donate time, maybe you donate money, if you can’t donate money, maybe donate time, I think that’s what builds better communities.”

Heide said his team will still be able to make 3,000 meals a week but they won’t be able to resume regular production until they finish building their permanent location.

”We have the contractor lined up, we have the equipment lined up, we have everything ready to go, it is literally just we need the resources to get this building built,” said Heide. “Once we do, we will be able to change the way food insecurity looks in Dane County.”

It is unknown when exactly that location will be finished. Heide said his organization needs to raise $3 million before they can start making meals there.

To donate to Little John’s, click here.